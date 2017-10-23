Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura SAB de CV (PINFRAL.MX)
PINFRAL.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
142.69MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.24 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
$142.45
Open
$141.84
Day's High
$142.83
Day's Low
$141.83
Volume
2,511
Avg. Vol
41,398
52-wk High
$178.01
52-wk Low
$123.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
David Penaloza Alanis
|44
|2013
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Carlos Cesarman Kolteniuk
|53
|Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations, Director
|
Luis Fernando Valle Alvarez
|44
|2015
|Finance Director
|
Manuel Perez del Toro Rivera Torres
|41
|2007
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Francisco Hugo Cajiga Castillo
|47
|2001
|Director of Legal Affairs