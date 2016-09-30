Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments SAE (PIOH.CA)
PIOH.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
9.17EGP
1:29pm BST
9.17EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)
£-0.05 (-0.54%)
£-0.05 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
£9.22
£9.22
Open
£9.35
£9.35
Day's High
£9.43
£9.43
Day's Low
£9.10
£9.10
Volume
3,312,179
3,312,179
Avg. Vol
2,186,214
2,186,214
52-wk High
£12.90
£12.90
52-wk Low
£7.37
£7.37
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Walid Ibrahim
|2013
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Mohammed Mohi Alddin
|2010
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Sharif Mahmoud
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Mohammed El Gawhergy
|Senior Vice President & Business Development Director
|
Ali Rezk
|Head of Marketing and High Networth
