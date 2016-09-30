Edition:
United Kingdom

Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments SAE (PIOH.CA)

PIOH.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

9.17EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

£-0.05 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
£9.22
Open
£9.35
Day's High
£9.43
Day's Low
£9.10
Volume
3,312,179
Avg. Vol
2,186,214
52-wk High
£12.90
52-wk Low
£7.37

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Walid Ibrahim

2013 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

Mohammed Mohi Alddin

2010 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Sharif Mahmoud

Chief Financial Officer

Mohammed El Gawhergy

Senior Vice President & Business Development Director

Ali Rezk

Head of Marketing and High Networth
» More People

Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments SAE News

» More PIOH.CA News