Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PIRA.NS)
PIRA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,738.40INR
11:22am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs6.50 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
Rs2,731.90
Open
Rs2,741.95
Day's High
Rs2,758.45
Day's Low
Rs2,721.85
Volume
110,786
Avg. Vol
179,991
52-wk High
Rs3,088.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,366.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ajay Piramal
|61
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Swati Piramal
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Rajesh Laddha
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Peter DeYoung
|Chief Executive Officer - Critical Care
|
Jonathan Sandler
|Chief Executive Officer - Decision Resources Group
- BRIEF-India's Piramal Enterprises to raise $767.5 mln rupees via QIP
- BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves rights issue for amount upto 20 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises to consider raising funds, scheme of amalgamation of units
- BRIEF-Piramal Finance sanctions 2.80 bln rupees to Puranik Builders
- BRIEF-Piramal Finance says to begin retail housing finance business through unit