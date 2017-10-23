Edition:
United Kingdom

Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc (PJCa.TO)

PJCa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

24.46CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.05 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
$24.41
Open
$24.40
Day's High
$24.52
Day's Low
$24.40
Volume
495,575
Avg. Vol
245,268
52-wk High
$24.90
52-wk Low
$19.24

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jean Coutu

2007 Chairman of the Board

Francois Coutu

2007 President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director

Nicolle Forget

2015 Independent Vice Chairman of the Board

Marcel Raymond

President of Pro-Doc Ltee

Andre Belzile

2016 Executive Vice President - Finance and Corporate Affairs
» More People

Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc News

» More PJCa.TO News