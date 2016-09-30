Polski Koncern Naftowy Orlen SA (PKN.WA)
PKN.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
121.90PLN
1:45pm BST
121.90PLN
1:45pm BST
Change (% chg)
-1.80zł (-1.46%)
-1.80zł (-1.46%)
Prev Close
123.70zł
123.70zł
Open
123.70zł
123.70zł
Day's High
123.85zł
123.85zł
Day's Low
121.75zł
121.75zł
Volume
377,247
377,247
Avg. Vol
707,880
707,880
52-wk High
134.45zł
134.45zł
52-wk Low
69.96zł
69.96zł
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Angelina Sarota
|2013
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Wojciech Jasinski
|2015
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Radoslaw Kwasnicki
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Miroslaw Kochalski
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Corporate Affairs
|
Zbigniew Leszczynski
|2016
|Member of the Management Board for Sales
