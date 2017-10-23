Prometic Life Sciences Inc (PLI.TO)
PLI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.60CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Simon Best
|60
|2014
|Independent Chairman of the Board
Pierre Laurin
|56
|2011
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director
Bruce Pritchard
|2017
|Interim Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer
John Moran
|71
|2014
|Chief Medical Officer, Director
Patrick Sartore
|2015
|Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary
- BRIEF-Prometic enters LOI for $80 mln line of credit from Structured Alpha LP
- BRIEF-Prometic Life Sciences receives priority review status from Health Canada for Plasminogen (Ryplazim)
- BRIEF-FDA accepts Prometic's Biologics License Application for Plasminogen
- BRIEF-Prometic receives FDA clearance of its IND to initiate PBI-4050 phase 2/3 trial in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
- BRIEF-Prometic reports positive clinical data from ongoing PBI-4050 study in Alström Syndrome patients