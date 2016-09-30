Petronet LNG Ltd (PLNG.NS)
PLNG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
269.10INR
11:22am BST
269.10INR
11:22am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.05 (-1.48%)
Rs-4.05 (-1.48%)
Prev Close
Rs273.15
Rs273.15
Open
Rs275.05
Rs275.05
Day's High
Rs275.05
Rs275.05
Day's Low
Rs264.50
Rs264.50
Volume
3,312,360
3,312,360
Avg. Vol
4,475,730
4,475,730
52-wk High
Rs275.05
Rs275.05
52-wk Low
Rs163.00
Rs163.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kapil Tripathi
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Prabhat Singh
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
Subhash Kumar
|2017
|Director - Finance, Director
|
K. Sharma
|2012
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rajender Singh
|55
|2017
|Director - Technical, Director
