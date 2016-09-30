Edition:
Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (PLOF.PA)

PLOF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

35.74EUR
3:45pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.04 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
€35.70
Open
€35.80
Day's High
€36.05
Day's Low
€35.38
Volume
261,763
Avg. Vol
177,300
52-wk High
€36.97
52-wk Low
€27.31

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Laurent Burelle

67 2001 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Jean Burelle

78 2001 Director, Honorary Chairman of the Board of Directors

Jean-Michel Szczerba

57 2015 Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Director

Rodolphe Lapillonne

54 2015 Group Chief Financial Officer, Senior Executive Vice President, Member of the Executive Committee

Michel Kempinski

2015 CEO of Environment Division, Member of the Executive Committee
Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA News

