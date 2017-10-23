Edition:
United Kingdom

Paranapanema SA (PMAM3.SA)

PMAM3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

1.51BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.02 (-1.31%)
Prev Close
R$ 1.53
Open
R$ 1.54
Day's High
R$ 1.56
Day's Low
R$ 1.51
Volume
865,100
Avg. Vol
1,258,376
52-wk High
R$ 1.84
52-wk Low
R$ 1.19

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Valmir Marques Camilo

60 2010 Chairman of the Board

Christophe Malik Akli

54 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Director of Sales, Member of the Executive Board

Edson Machado Monteiro

62 2013 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Nelio Henriques Lima

60 2010 Vice Chairman of the Board

Marcos Paletta Camara

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations
» More People

Paranapanema SA News