Punjab National Bank (PNBK.NS)
PNBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
131.00INR
23 Oct 2017
131.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
Rs131.00
Rs131.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
7,563,362
7,563,362
52-wk High
Rs185.80
Rs185.80
52-wk Low
Rs112.00
Rs112.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sunil Mehta
|59
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Part Time Non-official Director
|
Usha Ananthasubramanian
|58
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
P. Sharma
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sushma Bali
|General Manager
|
S. Sharma
|2013
|Field General Manager
- BRIEF-India names nine new executive directors in state-run banks
- BRIEF-Punjab National Bank approaches board to raise basel III compliant bonds
- BRIEF-Punjab National Bank to consider raising capital worth up to 50 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Punjab National Bank gets shareholders' nod for raising equity capital up to 30 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Samtel Color says Punjab National Bank filed application with NCLT to start isolvency process against co