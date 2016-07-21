Pennon Group PLC (PNN.L)
PNN.L on London Stock Exchange
803.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
803.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
803.50
803.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,323,184
1,323,184
52-wk High
947.23
947.23
52-wk Low
761.00
761.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Parker
|75
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Christopher Loughlin
|2016
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Susan Davy
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Helen Barrett-Hague
|2016
|Group General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Stephen Bird
|2015
|Managing Director of South West Water
- 5 dividend stocks I'd buy now
- A possible recession makes utility stocks attractive now
- Why Unilever plc, BAE Systems plc and Pennon Group plc are top income stocks!
- Can Severn Trent plc, Pennon Group plc and United Utilities Group plc provide "Brexit shelter"?
- How Pennon Group plc (3.91%) could soon yield more than GlaxoSmithKline plc (5.50%) and Rio Tinto plc (7.40%).
- Why Standard Chartered PLC, Pennon Group plc And RSA Insurance Group plc Are Set To Beat The FTSE 100