Edition:
United Kingdom

Pennon Group PLC (PNN.L)

PNN.L on London Stock Exchange

803.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
803.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,323,184
52-wk High
947.23
52-wk Low
761.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

John Parker

75 2015 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Christopher Loughlin

2016 Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Susan Davy

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Helen Barrett-Hague

2016 Group General Counsel, Company Secretary

Stephen Bird

2015 Managing Director of South West Water
Pennon Group PLC News

Market Views

