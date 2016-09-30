Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd (POLA.NS)
POLA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
241.35INR
11:21am BST
241.35INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs14.10 (+6.20%)
Rs14.10 (+6.20%)
Prev Close
Rs227.25
Rs227.25
Open
Rs228.95
Rs228.95
Day's High
Rs244.90
Rs244.90
Day's Low
Rs225.15
Rs225.15
Volume
346,695
346,695
Avg. Vol
96,020
96,020
52-wk High
Rs261.70
Rs261.70
52-wk Low
Rs140.95
Rs140.95
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
N. Vaidyanathan
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jitin Goyal
|46
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer - FT Services, Executive Director
|
Jaideep Billa
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer - Global Universal Banking
|
Manish Maakan
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer - Global Transaction Banking
|
Pranav Pasricha
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer - Insurance Products