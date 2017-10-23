Polymetal International PLC (POLYP.L)
POLYP.L on London Stock Exchange
909.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
909.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
909.50
909.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
976,616
976,616
52-wk High
1,367.91
1,367.91
52-wk Low
723.00
723.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bobby Godsell
|64
|2011
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Vitaly Nesis
|41
|2011
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Maxim Nazimok
|35
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Vitaly Savchenko
|46
|2011
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Sergey Cherkashin
|55
|2017
|Executive Vice President - Business Performance
- BRIEF-Russia's Polymetal Q3 sales up 17 percent y/y
- BRIEF-Russia's Polymetal estimates Komar at 1.4 mln oz gold contained
- REFILE-Russia's Otkritie bank gets stake in Polymetal
- REFILE-UPDATE 2-European shares slip on worries over North Korea nuclear test
- Ex-divs to take 6.5 points off FTSE 100 on Sept.7