Painted Pony Energy Ltd (PONY.TO)
PONY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.79CAD
23 Oct 2017
2.79CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.08 (-2.79%)
$-0.08 (-2.79%)
Prev Close
$2.87
$2.87
Open
$2.88
$2.88
Day's High
$2.89
$2.89
Day's Low
$2.78
$2.78
Volume
564,441
564,441
Avg. Vol
611,230
611,230
52-wk High
$10.50
$10.50
52-wk Low
$2.78
$2.78
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Glenn Carley
|64
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Patrick Ward
|61
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
W. Derek Aylesworth
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Rick Kessy
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Edwin Hanbury
|2015
|Senior Vice President - Engineering
- BRIEF-Painted Pony announces executive appointment
- BRIEF-Painted Pony announces updated 2017 capital budget and 2018 development plans
- BRIEF-Painted Pony enters into an investment agreement with Magnetar Capital
- UPDATE 5-Malaysia's Petronas scraps $29 bln western Canada LNG project
- BRIEF-Painted Pony announces retirement of CFO