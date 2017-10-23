Edition:
United Kingdom

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (POT.TO)

POT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

24.40CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.09 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
$24.31
Open
$24.36
Day's High
$24.50
Day's Low
$24.33
Volume
1,090,559
Avg. Vol
1,463,214
52-wk High
$26.62
52-wk Low
$20.68

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jochen Tilk

53 2014 President, Chief Executive Officer, Non Independent Director

Wayne Brownlee

64 2006 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Treasurer

Stephen Dowdle

66 2010 President - PCS Sales

Raef Sully

49 2016 President - PCS Nitrogen & Phosphate

Joseph Podwika

54 2006 Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary
» More People

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc News

» More POT.TO News