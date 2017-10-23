Paramount Resources Ltd (POU.TO)
POU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
20.17CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.56 (-2.70%)
Prev Close
$20.73
Open
$20.75
Day's High
$20.80
Day's Low
$20.10
Volume
367,707
Avg. Vol
437,217
52-wk High
$25.57
52-wk Low
$13.43
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Clayton Riddell
|79
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
James Riddell
|50
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Non-Independent Director
|
Bernard Lee
|2003
|Chief Financial Officer
|
E. Mitchell Shier
|59
|2009
|General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, Manager - Land
|
Darrel Purdy
|Corporate Operating Officer
- REFILE-Weak Alberta gas prices to hurt producer, provincial revenues
- BRIEF-Paramount Resources obtains shareholder approval for Trilogy merger
- BRIEF-ISS, Glass Lewis recommend Paramount, Trilogy shareholders vote in favor of deal
- BRIEF-Paramount Resources posts Q2 income per share $0.42
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions