Paramount Resources Ltd (POU.TO)

POU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

20.17CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.56 (-2.70%)
Prev Close
$20.73
Open
$20.75
Day's High
$20.80
Day's Low
$20.10
Volume
367,707
Avg. Vol
437,217
52-wk High
$25.57
52-wk Low
$13.43

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Clayton Riddell

79 2015 Executive Chairman of the Board

James Riddell

50 2015 President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Non-Independent Director

Bernard Lee

2003 Chief Financial Officer

E. Mitchell Shier

59 2009 General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, Manager - Land

Darrel Purdy

Corporate Operating Officer
Paramount Resources Ltd News

