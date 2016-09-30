Paddy Power Betfair PLC (PPB.L)
PPB.L on London Stock Exchange
7,730.00GBp
8:44am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
