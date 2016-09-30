PPC Ltd (PPCJ.J)
PPCJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
680.00ZAc
2:32pm BST
680.00ZAc
2:32pm BST
Change (% chg)
-5.00 (-0.73%)
-5.00 (-0.73%)
Prev Close
685.00
685.00
Open
685.00
685.00
Day's High
689.00
689.00
Day's Low
678.00
678.00
Volume
1,229,841
1,229,841
Avg. Vol
5,498,895
5,498,895
52-wk High
771.00
771.00
52-wk Low
344.00
344.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Peter Nelson
|63
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Johannes Claassen
|58
|2017
|Interim Chief Executive Officer, Managing director of PPC Cement RSA, Executive Director
|
Mmakeaya Tryphosa Ramano
|45
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
F. Kgomotso Molefe
|45
|Chief Information Officer
|
Njombo Lekula
|49
|2015
|Managing Director - International Operations
