Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (PROC.NS)

PROC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

8,630.10INR
10:54am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs16.25 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
Rs8,613.85
Open
Rs8,620.10
Day's High
Rs8,650.00
Day's Low
Rs8,563.00
Volume
2,304
Avg. Vol
3,207
52-wk High
Rs8,865.80
52-wk Low
Rs6,001.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Rajendra Shah

84 2009 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Prashant Bhatnagar

2014 Chief Financial Officer

Ishan Sonthalia

2017 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

AI Rajwani

2015 Managing Director, Additional Director

Shantanu Khosla

53 2015 Executive Director
