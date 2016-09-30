Edition:
United Kingdom

Proximus NV (PROX.BR)

PROX.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

28.38EUR
10:06am BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.09 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
€28.48
Open
€28.41
Day's High
€28.56
Day's Low
€28.33
Volume
59,518
Avg. Vol
503,136
52-wk High
€32.97
52-wk Low
€25.36

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Stefaan De Clerck

65 2013 Chairman of the Board

Dominique Leroy

52 2014 Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Sandrine Dufour

51 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Jan Van Acoleyen

54 2016 Chief Human Resource Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Geert Standaert

47 2014 Chief Technology Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
Proximus NV News

