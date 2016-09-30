Proximus NV (PROX.BR)
PROX.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
28.38EUR
10:06am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Stefaan De Clerck
|65
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Dominique Leroy
|52
|2014
|Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Sandrine Dufour
|51
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Jan Van Acoleyen
|54
|2016
|Chief Human Resource Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Geert Standaert
|47
|2014
|Chief Technology Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
