Kering SA (PRTP.PA)
PRTP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
361.25EUR
23 Oct 2017
361.25EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€361.25
€361.25
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
184,300
184,300
52-wk High
€363.25
€363.25
52-wk Low
€187.70
€187.70
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Francois-Henri Pinault
|55
|2005
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Patricia Barbizet
|62
|2005
|Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors
|
Jean-Marc Duplaix
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Jean-Philippe Bailly
|48
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Beatrice Lazat
|54
|2016
|Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Member of the Executive Committee
