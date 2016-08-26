Edition:
Prudential PLC (PRU.L)

PRU.L on London Stock Exchange

1,885.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,885.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,757,029
52-wk High
1,891.00
52-wk Low
1,290.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Paul Manduca

65 2012 Chairman of the Board

Michael Wells

56 2015 Group Chief Executive, Executive Director

Mark FitzPatrick

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

John Foley

60 2016 Chief Executive, Prudential UK & Europe, Executive Director

Anne Richards

52 2016 Chief Executive, M&G, Executive Director
Prudential PLC News

Market Views

