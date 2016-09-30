Edition:
United Kingdom

PSG Group Ltd (PSGJ.J)

PSGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

25,966.00ZAc
2:41pm BST
Change (% chg)

-14.00 (-0.05%)
Prev Close
25,980.00
Open
25,900.00
Day's High
25,990.00
Day's Low
25,890.00
Volume
221,994
Avg. Vol
170,885
52-wk High
27,772.00
52-wk Low
19,274.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Johannes Mouton

70 2010 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Petrus Mouton

38 2010 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

W. Greeff

46 2008 Financial Director, Executive Director

J. Holtzhausen

45 2010 Executive Director

Per Rossouw

Company Secretary (PSG Corporate Services (Pty) Ltd)
» More People

PSG Group Ltd News

» More PSGJ.J News