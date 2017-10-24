Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (PSMGn.DE)
PSMGn.DE on Xetra
29.70EUR
24 Oct 2017
29.70EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.05 (+0.19%)
€0.05 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
€29.65
€29.65
Open
€29.70
€29.70
Day's High
€29.88
€29.88
Day's Low
€29.70
€29.70
Volume
76,206
76,206
Avg. Vol
1,387,665
1,387,665
52-wk High
€41.77
€41.77
52-wk Low
€27.30
€27.30
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Werner Brandt
|63
|2014
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Thomas Ebeling
|58
|2009
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Marion Helmes
|51
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Jan Kemper
|36
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board and Head M&A
|
Conrad Albert
|2016
|External Affairs & Industry Relations, General Counsel, Member of the Executive Board
- BRIEF-"capitalistic" partnership between TF1, Mediaset and Prosieben not on agenda - tf1 ceo
- German stocks - Factors to watch on September 20
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
- ProSiebenSat.1 looks at potential M&A deals to cut reliance on TV ads
- German stocks - Factors to watch on September 18