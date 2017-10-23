Edition:
Porto Seguro SA (PSSA3.SA)

PSSA3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

38.06BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.39 (-1.01%)
Prev Close
R$ 38.45
Open
R$ 38.73
Day's High
R$ 38.74
Day's Low
R$ 38.00
Volume
243,400
Avg. Vol
556,480
52-wk High
R$ 40.29
52-wk Low
R$ 25.32

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jayme Brasil Garfinkel

70 2012 Chairman of the Board

Fabio Luchetti

51 2012 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Jose Castro de Araujo Andrade Rudge

59 2015 Vice Chairman of the Board

Marcelo Barroso Picanco

47 2011 Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations, Member of the Executive Board

Celso Damadi

47 Vice President - Controller and Finance
Porto Seguro SA News

