Playtech PLC (PTEC.L)

932.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
932.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,391,034
52-wk High
1,020.00
52-wk Low
757.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Alan Jackson

2013 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Mor Weizer

40 2007 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Andrew Smith

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Brian Moore

2015 Company Secretary

Paul Hewitt

2015 Independent Non-Executive Director
Playtech PLC News

Market Views

