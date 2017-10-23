Edition:
United Kingdom

Publicis Groupe SA (PUBP.PA)

PUBP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

57.40EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€57.40
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
726,551
52-wk High
€69.00
52-wk Low
€55.33

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Maurice Levy

75 2017 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Arthur Sadoun

45 2017 Chairman of the Management Committee, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Elisabeth Badinter

73 2017 Vice Chair of the Supervisory Board

Sophie Dulac

59 1999 Vice Chair of the Supervisory Board

Jean-Michel Etienne

65 2010 Group Executive Vice President Finance, Member of the Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee
Publicis Groupe SA News

