Pure Technologies Ltd (PUR.TO)

PUR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.16CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.07 (+1.38%)
Prev Close
$5.09
Open
$5.10
Day's High
$5.21
Day's Low
$5.09
Volume
16,791
Avg. Vol
50,020
52-wk High
$5.95
52-wk Low
$3.90

People

Name Age Since Current Position

James Paulson

66 2006 Executive Chairman of the Board

John Elliot

63 2014 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Peter Paulson

68 2014 Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Technology Officer

Geoffrey Krause

2014 Chief Financial Officer

Mark Holley

2014 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President
Pure Technologies Ltd News

