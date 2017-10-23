Pure Technologies Ltd (PUR.TO)
PUR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
5.16CAD
23 Oct 2017
5.16CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.07 (+1.38%)
$0.07 (+1.38%)
Prev Close
$5.09
$5.09
Open
$5.10
$5.10
Day's High
$5.21
$5.21
Day's Low
$5.09
$5.09
Volume
16,791
16,791
Avg. Vol
50,020
50,020
52-wk High
$5.95
$5.95
52-wk Low
$3.90
$3.90
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
James Paulson
|66
|2006
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
John Elliot
|63
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Peter Paulson
|68
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Technology Officer
|
Geoffrey Krause
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Mark Holley
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President
- BRIEF-Pure Technologies wins contract worth up to $30 mln over five years
- BRIEF-Pure Technologies posts Q2 earnings per share $0.02
- BRIEF-Pure Technologies awarded first condition assessment project in South East Asia
- BRIEF-Pure Technologies qtrly shr $0.01
- BRIEF-Pure Technologies qtrly earnings per share $0.01