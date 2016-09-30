Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PV.DE)
PV.DE on Xetra
135.00EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.10 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
€134.90
Open
€137.00
Day's High
€137.05
Day's Low
€134.95
Volume
15,540
Avg. Vol
27,061
52-wk High
€145.45
52-wk Low
€79.95
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Oltmanns
|2001
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Manfred Bender
|52
|2007
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Goetz Timmerbeil
|2006
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Ulrich von Huelsen
|2017
|Member of the Management Board
|
Matthias Wiemer
|59
|2007
|Member of the Management Board
- German stocks - Factors to watch on October 6
- BRIEF-Pfeiffer says German court appointed Pangea's Busch to sup board
- Pfeiffer Vacuum board member resigns amid shareholder pressure
- BRIEF-Pfeiffer Vacuum: abandonment of proposal for EGM
- BRIEF-Pfeiffer Vacuum: supervisory board member Wolfgang Lust resigns