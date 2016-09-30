Pierre et Vacances SA (PVAC.PA)
PVAC.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
47.00EUR
2:15pm BST
47.00EUR
2:15pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.43 (+0.92%)
€0.43 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
€46.57
€46.57
Open
€46.55
€46.55
Day's High
€47.00
€47.00
Day's Low
€46.50
€46.50
Volume
1,123
1,123
Avg. Vol
6,474
6,474
52-wk High
€51.76
€51.76
52-wk Low
€33.00
€33.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gerard Bremond
|77
|2013
|Chairman of the Board and Member of the Executive Committee
|
Patricia Damerval
|50
|Deputy CEO in charge of Finance, Development, Audit and Asset Management, Director - Permanent Representative of GB Developpement, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Thierry Hellin
|51
|Deputy Chief Executive Off in charge of Development, Legal Affairs, Human Resources, General Services and Sustainable Development, Director-Representative of SA SITI, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Martine Balouka-Vallette
|2014
|Director, Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Executive Officer - Tourism Pierre et Vacances
|
Mark Haak
|2013
|Member of the Executive Committee - Chief Executive Officer of Center Parcs Europe