Power Financial Corp (PWF.TO)
PWF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
35.83CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.03 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
$35.86
Open
$35.89
Day's High
$36.07
Day's Low
$35.80
Volume
173,335
Avg. Vol
367,323
52-wk High
$36.46
52-wk Low
$31.08
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Andre Desmarais
|60
|2008
|Executive Co-Chairman of the Board
|
Paul Desmarais
|63
|2008
|Executive Co-Chairman of the Board
|
R. Jeffrey Orr
|58
|2005
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Amaury de Seze
|71
|2012
|Vice Chairman
|
Michel Plessis-Belair
|75
|2012
|Vice Chairman
- BRIEF-Power Financial Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.87
- BRIEF-Power Financial increases series V preferred stock offering
- BRIEF-Power Financial agrees to issue 8 mln non-cumulative first preferred shares, series V for gross proceeds of $200 mln
- BRIEF-Power Financial to issue 8 mln non-cumulative first preferred shares
- Power Financial invests C$50 million in 'robo-adviser' Wealthsimple