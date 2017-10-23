Edition:
United Kingdom

Power Financial Corp (PWF.TO)

PWF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

35.83CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.03 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
$35.86
Open
$35.89
Day's High
$36.07
Day's Low
$35.80
Volume
173,335
Avg. Vol
367,323
52-wk High
$36.46
52-wk Low
$31.08

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Andre Desmarais

60 2008 Executive Co-Chairman of the Board

Paul Desmarais

63 2008 Executive Co-Chairman of the Board

R. Jeffrey Orr

58 2005 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Amaury de Seze

71 2012 Vice Chairman

Michel Plessis-Belair

75 2012 Vice Chairman
» More People

Power Financial Corp News

» More PWF.TO News