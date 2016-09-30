Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PWFC.NS)
PWFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
132.20INR
11:27am BST
132.20INR
11:27am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.20 (-0.15%)
Rs-0.20 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs132.40
Rs132.40
Open
Rs132.90
Rs132.90
Day's High
Rs132.90
Rs132.90
Day's Low
Rs130.50
Rs130.50
Volume
3,254,846
3,254,846
Avg. Vol
5,378,101
5,378,101
52-wk High
Rs168.90
Rs168.90
52-wk Low
Rs103.15
Rs103.15
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Naveen Gupta
|2017
|Director - Finance, Director
|
Manohar Balwani
|2013
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
D. Ravi
|58
|2015
|Director - Commercial, Director
|
Chinmoy Gangopadhyay
|2017
|Director - Project
|
Rajeev Sharma
|56
|2017
|Director
- BRIEF-Power Finance Corp seeks shareholders' nod to raise funds
- BRIEF-Power Finance Corporation says news item on CAG statement related to co is "speculative"
- BRIEF-India's Power Finance Corp June-qtr profit down about 17 pct
- UPDATE 1-India launches exchange-traded fund for asset sales
- BRIEF-Power Finance Corp to consider issue of bonus shares