PZ Cussons PLC (PZC.L)
PZC.L on London Stock Exchange
322.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
322.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
322.30
322.30
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
408,510
408,510
52-wk High
367.80
367.80
52-wk Low
291.70
291.70
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Caroline Silver
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
G. Alex Kanellis
|2006
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Brandon Leigh
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Christopher Davis
|2013
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Sam Plant
|Company Secretary
