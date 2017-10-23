Qualitas Controladora SAB de CV (Q.MX)
Q.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
31.00MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Joaquin Brockman Lozano
|1996
|Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Board
|
Wilfrido Javier Castillo Sanchez Mejorada
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Jose Antonio Correa Etchegaray
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Irma Perez Pinera
|Chief Risk Officer
|
Gerardo Aramburu Adame
|General Counsel