Quebecor Inc (QBRb.TO)
QBRb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
48.40CAD
23 Oct 2017
48.40CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.20 (+0.41%)
$0.20 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
$48.20
$48.20
Open
$48.14
$48.14
Day's High
$48.44
$48.44
Day's Low
$47.98
$47.98
Volume
108,723
108,723
Avg. Vol
173,632
173,632
52-wk High
$49.06
$49.06
52-wk Low
$35.31
$35.31
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Brian Mulroney
|78
|2014
|Non-Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Pierre-Karl Peladeau
|52
|2017
|President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Jean La Couture
|70
|2015
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Jean-Francois Pruneau
|42
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Marc Tremblay
|55
|Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Public Affairs and Secretary