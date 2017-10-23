Edition:
United Kingdom

Qiagen NV (QIA.DE)

QIA.DE on Xetra

29.15EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€29.15
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
485,206
52-wk High
€31.52
52-wk Low
€22.60

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Manfred Karobath

76 2016 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Peer Schatz

2004 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

Roland Sackers

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Schweins

2012 Senior Vice President - Human Resources, Strategy & Marketing Services

Thierry Bernard

Senior Vice President - Molecular Diagnostics Business Area
» More People

Qiagen NV News

» More QIA.DE News