Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO)
QSR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
84.29CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.78 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
$85.07
Open
$85.20
Day's High
$85.52
Day's Low
$83.88
Volume
332,391
Avg. Vol
401,876
52-wk High
$85.68
52-wk Low
$57.37
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alexandre Behring
|50
|2014
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Daniel Schwartz
|36
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Marc Caira
|63
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Joshua Kobza
|30
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jose Cil
|47
|2014
|President - Burger King
