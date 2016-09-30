Radico Khaitan Ltd (RADC.NS)
RADC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
220.75INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Lalit Khaitan
|2003
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Abhishek Khaitan
|2003
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
K. Singh
|62
|2008
|Wholetime Director
|
Karna Mehta
|68
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Ashutosh Patra
|68
|Non-Executive Independent Director