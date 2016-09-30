Rain Industries Ltd (RAID.NS)
RAID.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
245.00INR
11:28am BST
245.00INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs22.70 (+10.21%)
Rs22.70 (+10.21%)
Prev Close
Rs222.30
Rs222.30
Open
Rs223.35
Rs223.35
Day's High
Rs251.80
Rs251.80
Day's Low
Rs218.00
Rs218.00
Volume
10,071,870
10,071,870
Avg. Vol
2,677,322
2,677,322
52-wk High
Rs251.80
Rs251.80
52-wk Low
Rs42.00
Rs42.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
N. Radhakrishna Reddy
|71
|2007
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
T. Srinivasa Rao
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer
|
S. Venkat Reddy
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
N. Jagan Reddy
|2007
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Krishnan Narayanan
|57
|2016
|Director - Nominee of IDBI Bank Limited