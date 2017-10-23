Rumo SA (RAIL3.SA)
RAIL3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
13.30BRL
23 Oct 2017
13.30BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.22 (-1.63%)
R$ -0.22 (-1.63%)
Prev Close
R$ 13.52
R$ 13.52
Open
R$ 13.55
R$ 13.55
Day's High
R$ 13.57
R$ 13.57
Day's Low
R$ 13.23
R$ 13.23
Volume
6,943,700
6,943,700
Avg. Vol
9,335,402
9,335,402
52-wk High
R$ 13.57
R$ 13.57
52-wk Low
R$ 5.08
R$ 5.08
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
- BRIEF-GE Transportation announces agreement with Rumo
- Brazil's Rumo eyeing $1 bln loan from BNDES, says CEO
- Brazil's Rumo hires banks to help underwrite share offering
- EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American currencies rise amid global dollar weakness
- Brazil's Rumo plans $829 million share offer to cut debt