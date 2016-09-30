Rallis India Ltd (RALL.NS)
RALL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
252.65INR
11:27am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bhaskar Bhat
|2015
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Veeramani Shankar
|58
|2009
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director
|
Ashish Mehta
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
K. Venkatadri
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer
|
P. Meherhomji
|2011
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary