Ramco Industries Ltd (RAMC.NS)
RAMC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
305.70INR
11:28am BST
305.70INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs12.35 (+4.21%)
Rs12.35 (+4.21%)
Prev Close
Rs293.35
Rs293.35
Open
Rs294.80
Rs294.80
Day's High
Rs317.05
Rs317.05
Day's Low
Rs293.75
Rs293.75
Volume
597,657
597,657
Avg. Vol
206,436
206,436
52-wk High
Rs317.05
Rs317.05
52-wk Low
Rs163.05
Rs163.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
P. R. Venketrama Raja
|53
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
S. Balamurugasundaram
|2013
|Compliance Officer, General Manager - Legal , Company Secretary
|
P. V. Abinav Raja
|2017
|Managing Director, Whole Time Director
|
V. Santhanaraman
|2014
|Additional Director
|
S. S. Ramachandra Raja
|1992
|Non-Executive Director