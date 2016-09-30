Randstad Holding NV (RAND.AS)
RAND.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
52.08EUR
9:34am BST
Change (% chg)
€-2.62 (-4.79%)
Prev Close
€54.70
Open
€53.90
Day's High
€53.95
Day's Low
€51.32
Volume
860,836
Avg. Vol
584,405
52-wk High
€58.41
52-wk Low
€44.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Wout Dekker
|60
|2015
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Jacques van den Broek
|57
|2014
|Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Jaap Winter
|54
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Robert van de Kraats
|57
|2006
|Vice Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Financial Officer
|
David Tailleur
|2017
|Director Investor Relations
