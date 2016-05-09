Edition:
United Kingdom

Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT.L)

RAT.L on London Stock Exchange

2,588.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
2,588.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
47,285
52-wk High
2,842.00
52-wk Low
1,745.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mark Nicholls

67 2010 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Philip Howell

61 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

R. Paul Stockton

51 2008 Finance Director, Executive Director

Ali Johnson

2016 Company Secretary

Jim Pettigrew

2017 Non-Executive Director
» More People

Rathbone Brothers PLC News

» More RAT.L News

Market Views

» More RAT.L Market Views