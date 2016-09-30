RBL Bank Ltd (RATB.NS)
RATB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
536.15INR
11:28am BST
536.15INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs8.60 (+1.63%)
Rs8.60 (+1.63%)
Prev Close
Rs527.55
Rs527.55
Open
Rs529.00
Rs529.00
Day's High
Rs538.50
Rs538.50
Day's Low
Rs525.50
Rs525.50
Volume
1,815,137
1,815,137
Avg. Vol
1,495,546
1,495,546
52-wk High
Rs600.90
Rs600.90
52-wk Low
Rs324.40
Rs324.40
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Narayan Ramachandran
|54
|2014
|Non-Executive, Non-Independent Part Chairman of the Board
|
Vishwavir Ahuja
|56
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Naresh Karia
|41
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Joginder Rana
|50
|2012
|Chief Operations Officer
|
Satish Dhawan
|56
|2012
|Chief Infrastructure and Administration Officer
- BRIEF-Axiscades Engineering Technologies says RBL Bank providing credit facilities to unit
- BRIEF-RBL Bank completes capital raise of 16.80 bln rupees
- BRIEF-RBL Bank says allotted 32.6 mln equity shares on preferential basis
- BRIEF-India's RBL Bank June quarter net profit up 45 pct
- BRIEF-Varam Capital & RBL Bank tie-up to take ATM services to doorsteps