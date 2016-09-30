Rico Auto Industries Ltd (RAUT.NS)
RAUT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
106.65INR
11:16am BST
106.65INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.15 (-0.14%)
Rs-0.15 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
Rs106.80
Rs106.80
Open
Rs110.00
Rs110.00
Day's High
Rs110.90
Rs110.90
Day's Low
Rs106.00
Rs106.00
Volume
3,833,388
3,833,388
Avg. Vol
1,939,508
1,939,508
52-wk High
Rs110.90
Rs110.90
52-wk Low
Rs47.70
Rs47.70
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Arvind Kapur
|65
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
B. Jhamb
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Arun Kapur
|60
|1985
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
G. Bisht
|Senior Executive
|
R. Dharna
|Senior Executive