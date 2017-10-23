Stingray Digital Group Inc (RAYa.TO)
RAYa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
9.10CAD
23 Oct 2017
9.10CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.08 (+0.89%)
$0.08 (+0.89%)
Prev Close
$9.02
$9.02
Open
$9.02
$9.02
Day's High
$9.12
$9.12
Day's Low
$9.02
$9.02
Volume
75,065
75,065
Avg. Vol
34,857
34,857
52-wk High
$9.87
$9.87
52-wk Low
$7.19
$7.19
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
- BRIEF-Stingray initiates IPR proceedings against patent owned by Music Choice
- BRIEF-Stingray announces $40 million bought deal financing
- BRIEF-Eric Boyko increases holdings in Stingray Digital Group Inc
- BRIEF-Stingray Q1 earnings per share C$0.01
- BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group says qtrly revenue $29.2 mln