Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA.TO)
RBA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
36.16CAD
23 Oct 2017
36.16CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.13 (-0.36%)
$-0.13 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
$36.29
$36.29
Open
$36.40
$36.40
Day's High
$36.55
$36.55
Day's Low
$36.10
$36.10
Volume
65,531
65,531
Avg. Vol
150,514
150,514
52-wk High
$52.88
$52.88
52-wk Low
$34.03
$34.03
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Beverley Briscoe
|62
|2014
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Ravichandra Saligram
|60
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Interim President, United States and Latin America, Director
|
Sharon Driscoll
|55
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
James Barr
|54
|Group President - Emerging Businesses, Brand Innovation and Technology Services
|
Randall Wall
|58
|2014
|President, Canada
