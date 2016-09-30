Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd (RBPJ.J)
RBPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
3,100.00ZAc
2:05pm BST
3,100.00ZAc
2:05pm BST
Change (% chg)
-48.00 (-1.52%)
-48.00 (-1.52%)
Prev Close
3,148.00
3,148.00
Open
3,100.00
3,100.00
Day's High
3,124.00
3,124.00
Day's Low
3,100.00
3,100.00
Volume
46,649
46,649
Avg. Vol
57,305
57,305
52-wk High
4,600.00
4,600.00
52-wk Low
2,650.00
2,650.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kgomotso Moroka
|62
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Stephen Phiri
|60
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Marthinus Prinsloo
|48
|2009
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Lindiwe Montshiwagae
|45
|2016
|Executive - Investor Relations
|
Neil Carr
|57
|2015
|Executive Head - Operations
- BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals to sell Maseve Investments 11 Proprietary Limited
- BRIEF-Royal Bafokeng says submitted expression of interest for Platinum group's maseve business
- BRIEF-Royal Bafokeng Platinum says in talks that may effect share price
- UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand firms as investors seek higher yields