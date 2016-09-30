Edition:
United Kingdom

Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd (RBPJ.J)

RBPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

3,100.00ZAc
2:05pm BST
Change (% chg)

-48.00 (-1.52%)
Prev Close
3,148.00
Open
3,100.00
Day's High
3,124.00
Day's Low
3,100.00
Volume
46,649
Avg. Vol
57,305
52-wk High
4,600.00
52-wk Low
2,650.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kgomotso Moroka

62 2010 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Stephen Phiri

60 2010 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Marthinus Prinsloo

48 2009 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Lindiwe Montshiwagae

45 2016 Executive - Investor Relations

Neil Carr

57 2015 Executive Head - Operations
