Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS.L)
RBS.L on London Stock Exchange
279.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
279.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
279.50
279.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
11,806,894
11,806,894
52-wk High
286.20
286.20
52-wk Low
180.00
180.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Howard Davies
|66
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ross McEwan
|59
|2013
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Ewen Stevenson
|50
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Chris Marks
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer - NatWest Markets
|
Les Matheson
|57
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer - Personal & Business Banking
- Is a dividend bonanza about to kick off at HSBC Holdings plc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc?
- Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc posts £2bn loss. Buy or sell?
- Is it too late to buy GlaxoSmithKline plc, Glencore plc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc?
- 3 hot dates for your August investing diaries
- Should you buy bank shares after stress test results?
- Why would Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc inflict negative interest rates on its customers?